When it comes to marijuana connoisseurs in rap music, atop the list is Snoop Dogg. Most hip-hop heads would argue the second spot belongs to Lil Wayne. 2 Chainz could comfortably round out the top three. But the “Sista Wives” rapper’s love for Mary Jane (both as an indulger and cannabis entrepreneur) could have derailed a collaboration.

Yesterday (May 22), during an appearance on Club Shay Shay, 2 Chainz revealed that he banned from smoking weed around Eminem by his team. Although the ban was eventually overturned by Eminem himself, 2 Chainz spoke to host Shannon Sharpe the ‘funny’ in-studio moment that led to the temporary decision.

“When I did work with Eminem, I couldn’t smoke in there,” he said while discussing his smoke breaks to spark creativity. “It was kinda funny. It was his people, not Eminem. Eminem was somewhere writing but his people are just so concerned with him, they put the speakers outside so I could listen to the beat.”

He continued: “It’s a beautiful day in Malibu, I’m just smoking. I come back in to do my verse and the door’s closed and I’m in the booth smoking and I see Em out there and I’m like ‘he in there while I’m recording, that’s hard’. He’s about to come in and say something but his people are like ‘no, don’t go in there, he’s smoking’. “Em looks like ‘sit the f*ck down, what do you think I’m about to do?’ I remember them tripping on him and he was not tripping at all.”

Eminem has been about about his fight to remain sober. So, his team was likely trying to support him in the battle.

Watch 2 Chainz’s full appearance on Club Shay Shay above.