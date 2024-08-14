2 Chainz could be heading to court. The “Kingpen Ghostwriter” rapper reportedly found himself at the losing of a business deal.

According to Law 360, 2 Chainz (real name Tauheed Epps) has filed a lawsuit against the cannabis company, Pineapple Express dispensary.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, 2 Chainz alleged that after investing $1.5 million into the business, it fell through on its promises to him. Within the filing, 2 Chainz claimed that he was guaranteed a dispensary storefront by April 2021, but several delays pushed its opening to March 2022. However, at this time, it is currently closed.

Another area of contention listed in the paperwork was dividend terms. 2 Chainz claimed that his investment would garner him a monthly dividend, which he would be allowed him to withdraw up to 110% with 30 days’ notice. However, when 2 Chainz attempted to request his funds in May 2022, the company did not pay out. By December 2022, 2 Chainz reached out to the dispensary’s co-founder, Vincent Zadeh. 2 Chainz alleged that Zadeh told him that their deal would no longer he honored.

With a plethora of successful business deals under his belt, fans are wondered how he found himself caught in in this legal mess. The document stated that the venture was introduced to 2 Chainz by fellow cannabis connoisseur, Snoop Dogg’s tour manager Damien Roderick.

In a statement provided to SFGATE, Pineapple Express’ co-founder, Matthew Feinstein clapped back at the claims made in the filing. Feinstein says, 2 Chainz’s lawsuit included “false claims,” including that he owed money. He also went on to say that this case would be handled privately, through arbitration.