No dogs were harmed in the making of the hilarious video for 2 Chainz’s So Help Me God single “Grey Area.” However, the video does imagine what the trap king’s dog Trappy S. Goyard would hallucinate on a mushroom trip and it’s … well… just hit “play” above and find out. Among other things, Trappy imagines trading heads with his owner, multiplying into an entire litter of rapper-headed French bulldogs, and getting belly rubs from an angel. Sounds like the good life for the Instagram star, whose own page has over 83,000 followers.

Chainz, meanwhile, also seems to be having a ball in the video despite his usual stoic expression, rapping in the studio with Trappy, enjoying a delicious-looking smoothie, and advocating for the use of psilocybin mushrooms in depression therapy. It’s weird to think about 2 Chainz having depression, but with a worldwide pandemic keeping everyone more or less confined indoors, we’re all subject to the effects of the isolation in some way or another.

In 2 Chainz’s previous videos from the new album, he has compared himself to Jay-Z, hosted a gold-plated pillow fight, channeled Andre 3000 as a 1980s funk band, and thrown a quarantine-friendly sleepover in a number of entertaining clips that show the Atlanta native has one heck of a sense of humor.

Watch 2 Chainz’s oddball “Grey Area” video above.