2 Chainz and Lil Wayne pay homage to historically Black colleges and universities in the video for their collaborative single “Money Maker.” Shouting out such schools as Alabama State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Lincoln University, Morehouse College (of course), Oakwood University, Southern University and A&M College, and Tennessee State University, Chainz and Wayne utilize a Black college marching band to recreate an interpolation of Guy’s “Piece Of My Love.” The end result is a celebration of a piece of Black culture that often goes overlooked, but has a huge impact on the world.

The song is one of the singles from 2 Chainz’s upcoming album, So Help Me God, which is due September 25, and a reunion of sorts for the Collegrove collaborators. Chainz also confirmed earlier this year that a sequel to their fan-favorite joint mixtape would be coming out soon. Meanwhile, Wayne is also considering another collaboration of his own: another joint tour with longtime friend and frequent partner-in-rhyme Drake. Meanwhile, his infamous No Ceilings mixtape also made a return to streaming services recently — albeit, with some major changes.

Watch 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s ‘Money Maker’ video above.

So Help Me God is due 9/25 via Def Jam Recordings.