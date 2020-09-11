Music

2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Show Love To HBCUs In Their Celebratory ‘Money Maker’ Video

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne pay homage to historically Black colleges and universities in the video for their collaborative single “Money Maker.” Shouting out such schools as Alabama State University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Lincoln University, Morehouse College (of course), Oakwood University, Southern University and A&M College, and Tennessee State University, Chainz and Wayne utilize a Black college marching band to recreate an interpolation of Guy’s “Piece Of My Love.” The end result is a celebration of a piece of Black culture that often goes overlooked, but has a huge impact on the world.

The song is one of the singles from 2 Chainz’s upcoming album, So Help Me God, which is due September 25, and a reunion of sorts for the Collegrove collaborators. Chainz also confirmed earlier this year that a sequel to their fan-favorite joint mixtape would be coming out soon. Meanwhile, Wayne is also considering another collaboration of his own: another joint tour with longtime friend and frequent partner-in-rhyme Drake. Meanwhile, his infamous No Ceilings mixtape also made a return to streaming services recently — albeit, with some major changes.

Watch 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s ‘Money Maker’ video above.

So Help Me God is due 9/25 via Def Jam Recordings.

Topics: #Lil WayneTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×