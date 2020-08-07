While their entrances into the hip-hop world differ by a little over a decade, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have delivered a plethora of collaborations, including their joint album Collegrove, their undeniable classic, “Duffle Bag Boy,” as well as other fan favorites including “Rich As F*ck” and “Yuck!.” Striking the match once more in their careers, 2 Chainz concludes the night of his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross with yet another collaboration.

Coming together for the umpteenth time in their careers, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz get to work on their new single, “Money Maker.” The upbeat track finds Wayne and Chainz laying their best verses over the drumline-esque beat, back by rapid-fire drums and roaring trumpets. Following the concept of Ludacris and Pharrell’s classic song of the same title, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz show some support for their special woman and her physical features. The song serves as their first offering since 2 Chainz lent a verse to Wayne’s “Know You Know” from his Funeral album.

The single may land on 2 Chainz upcoming sixth album, one that he’s been teasing since late last year. On the flip side, the song may appear on the two rapper’s upcoming Collegrove 2, which 2 Chainz confirmed will arrive this year.

Listen to “Money Maker” in the video above.