2 Chainz Announces The Release Date For His Next Album, ‘So Help Me God’

2 Chainz is coming off the heels of an impressive showing in his Verzuz battle with Rick Ross, but his extravagant summer isn’t over just yet. The Atlanta trapper also announced that his next album, So Help Me God would be dropping before the leaves changed color for the autumn.

'SO HELP ME GOD' SEPT. 25 pic.twitter.com/F4IvtEjemj — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) August 17, 2020

It’s been a little over a year since he released his last solo full-length project, the Lebron James-A&R-ed Rap Or Go To The League, which featured guest appearances from Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, E-40, Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, Marsha Ambrosius, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug. Led by the singles “Girl’s Best Friend” and “Rule The World,” Rap Or Go To The League debuted at No.4 on the US Billboard 200 chart. It went on to become one of 2 Chainz’s best-rated projects and one of Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2019.

Chainz followed up that project earlier this year with the group-oriented project No Face No Case, introducing the up-and-coming members of his young label, The Real University (T.R.U.). Meanwhile, on the solo front, he released one single, the Future-featuring “Dead Man Walking,” and teased a follow-up to his and Lil Wayne’s collaborative ColleGrove mixtape with “Money Maker.”

So Help Me God is due 9/25 via Def Jam.