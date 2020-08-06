2 Chainz Had The Best Rebrand In Rap History

2 Chainz’ “Dedication,” the intro to he and Lli Wayne’s Collegrove album, starts with a clip of Wayne jokingly telling him to sign to Young Money. “Tity Boi, you need to tell Cris, gon’ let you go,” Wayne urges. The clip, which is likely from 2009, is a portal to a bygone era.

“Cris” is Ludacris, the rap superstar who signed 2 Chainz, fka as Tity Boi, to Disturbin’ Tha Peace (DTP) as one half of Playaz Circle. But Tity wanted off the label by the late aughts. He left DTP in 2010, and instead of actually joining Young Money, he signed directly to Def Jam (DTP’s parent company). Tity said he didn’t want to sign to Young Money and seem like he was “clique hopping.” He took a bet on himself, and hit the jackpot, representing the best rebrand in rap history.

He changed his name to the more family-friendly 2 Chainz in 2011, then went on a tear with classic mixtapes, verses, and punchlines. By the time ColleGrove was released in 2016, 2 Chainz was an established artist in his own right, capable of matching Wayne on the mic and nearing him in terms of cultural stature.

“Dedication” was a tribute to Wayne, but Chainz is deserving of his own salute these days. He started his solo career at 33, and crafted a discography that can compete with many of the Southern rap legends who preceded him. His career path is a testament to perseverance, self-reliance, and the wits to read the room.

The fact that he even made it into the rap game is astonishing. Last year he reflected that “all I ever known is drugs or drug dealing,” during an Uninterupted conversation with Matt Barnes. His father was incarcerated, which forced him to drug dealing as early as 14 to pay his family’s bills. He also recalls his first drug arrest, at 15, coinciding with his mother’s own incarceration. He told The Urban Daily that cops raided his home, thought the drugs belonged to his mother, and took her in. They then came to arrest him at school, starting a cycle where “every other year I would go to jail,” as he said.

He was still talented enough to make it to South Alabama State University on a basketball scholarship, before transferring and graduating from Virginia State University. Around the same time, he had formed Playaz Circle with high school friend Earl Conyers. His friend named himself Dolla Boi, and he was Tity Boi, in part because he was such a mama’s boy. They caught the attention of then-burgeoning star Ludacris after their 2002 United We Stand, United We Fall project started buzzing in the region.

They dropped their debut Supply & Demand album in 2007, which featured the “Duffle Bag Boy” classic with Lil Wayne. The song began a professional relationship that had the two join Lil Wayne on his 2008 I Am Music tour when Wayne was music after going platinum in Carter III’s first week of sales.