2 Chainz has been putting the petal to the metal while promoting his collaborative album, Welcome 2 Collegrove. Unfortunately, the “Lost Kings” rapper was rushed to the hospital after his last public appearance in Miami, Florida. On Saturday, December 9, he shared a scary video on his official Instagram page of him being wheeled away on a stretcher from the scene of a terrible car accident.

On Monday, December 11, 2 Chainz updated fans on the incident. “This was the car that hit us from behind,” he wrote. “Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t.”

He added, “I don’t wanna a pity party. But I do appreciate every single person who checked up on me. Sometimes, someone in my position doesn’t feel like the love is real, or maybe it’s in my mind. But I truly felt the love, and don’t worry about me. I’m good. Shake back, king 💪🏿.”

When 2 Chainz first revealed that he’d been in an accident, some assumed that he was in the car. However, based on his note, he was simply hit by the damaged car. 2 Chainz hasn’t confirmed if he has any significant injuries. Still, according to TMZ, he allegedly suffered neck injuries.

Welcome 2 ColleGrove is out now via Def Jam Recordings. Find more information here.