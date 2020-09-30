The first 2020 Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was one of many takeaways, like Biden calling Trump a clown and telling him to shut up. Americans across the country had their attention fixed on the spectacle, and that includes many from the music world.

Cardi B, one of the most politically involved rappers of today, offered what was essentially a live reactions vlog on her Instagram, posting tons of clips during the debate with her takes. Her final post of the night was a selfie video (with a cartoon filter) in which she condemned personal attacks Trump made against Biden. She concluded by suggesting that Biden would have been served well by consulting her before the debate: “I wish that f*ckin’ Joe Biden would have spoken to me before he did that debate, because I would have told him he better roast his ass, and I got mad jokes under my belt.”

50 Cent, ever a haver of opinions, shared a photo of a TV playing the debate and wrote simply, “entertainment at its best.”

Chance The Rapper also tweeted some thoughts throughout the debate, summarizing, “The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or… VOTE HIM OUT.”

Check out some other reactions from Ice Cube, Quavo, Guapdad 4000, Lil Dicky, and more below.

The debate last night was White ghetto…Twitter beefs are bound to follow. Nothing new or great for Black people. Remember that the PB are just the same ole racist we been dealing with reheated… — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 30, 2020

this debate the most embarrassing shit i’ve seen on tv in a long time — black (@6LACK) September 30, 2020

Why don’t they just mute the mic of the person not talking, there has to be rules — Dave (@lildickytweets) September 30, 2020

How do you say “stand by”… Atrocious — Dave (@lildickytweets) September 30, 2020

I can’t even watch the debat bro

this man is a child — spread love (@mickjenkins) September 30, 2020

presidents shouldn’t be this old — spread love (@mickjenkins) September 30, 2020

It’s sad that i even had to explain that pimp tweet. I’m disappointed in anyone that follows me that thinks I support or Big up trump. I hate him, but he is charismatic and uses that to spew lies and control people just like a pimp or a serial killer . That’s just facts — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) September 30, 2020

As a felon I feel our votes should still count I mean I do still live here in America & pay taxes as well! — ms.pussy (@ThegirlJT) September 30, 2020

Trump told white supremacists to “stand by” tonight. Please please please please please get yourself to the polls and cast your vote. Don’t let Trump steal this election by discounting mail in ballots. Be there. Vote. It could be your last chance — FINNEAS (@finneas) September 30, 2020

