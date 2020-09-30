Getty Image
Music

Cardi B, 50 Cent, And Other Rappers React To Biden And Trump’s First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first 2020 Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was one of many takeaways, like Biden calling Trump a clown and telling him to shut up. Americans across the country had their attention fixed on the spectacle, and that includes many from the music world.

Cardi B, one of the most politically involved rappers of today, offered what was essentially a live reactions vlog on her Instagram, posting tons of clips during the debate with her takes. Her final post of the night was a selfie video (with a cartoon filter) in which she condemned personal attacks Trump made against Biden. She concluded by suggesting that Biden would have been served well by consulting her before the debate: “I wish that f*ckin’ Joe Biden would have spoken to me before he did that debate, because I would have told him he better roast his ass, and I got mad jokes under my belt.”

50 Cent, ever a haver of opinions, shared a photo of a TV playing the debate and wrote simply, “entertainment at its best.”

