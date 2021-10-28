The 2021 American Music Awards aren’t that far away, as the AMAs are set to go down on November 21 on ABC. The nominees weren’t known before today, but the full list was revealed this morning.

Artist Of The Year is a crowded field, as it features Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Rodrigo is also up for New Artist Of The Year, alongside The Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Giveon, and Masked Wolf. There’s also a lot going on in the Favorite Male Pop Artist field, as nominated there are Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, up for Favorite Female Pop Artist are Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Rodrigo, and Swift.

As for rap, up for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist are Drake, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, and Pop Smoke, while nominated in the female category are Cardi B, Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie. On a related note, Ye (formerly Kanye West) is up for Favorite Gospel Artist, competing against Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Maverick City Music, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Voting for this year’s awards is set to open at 9:30 a.m. ET, and fans can vote today through November 16 by searching for “AMAs” on TikTok.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks — “Buss It”

Måneskin — “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna — “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn Feat. Iann Dior — “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat Feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon — “Peaches”