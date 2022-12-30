21 Savage bodied his Amazon Music Live concert the way Dallas Cowboys fans thought their team would handle the Tennessee Titans, primarily starting their backups, on Thursday Night Football on Thursday night, December 29. The Cowboys won, 27-13, but Amazon Prime’s main event was unquestionably 21’s performance after the game — closing out the 2022 season of Amazon Music Live, hosted by 2 Chainz.

As the pre-show co-hosts Hannah Rad and Amber Wallin put it, Amazon Music Live tapped 21 to put a cherry on top of ’22 before we enter 2023.

Sir Savage in the building tonight! Watch @21savage at 9pm PT on https://t.co/T1k9LnSRD0 https://t.co/DslLLiBzze — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 30, 2022

This week, 2 Chainz does his own Amazon Music promo with 21 Savage and they give a shout out to Al Michaels. Al is impressed. pic.twitter.com/9shO1vz8wC — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) December 30, 2022

The concert was streamed live on Amazon Music and Twitch from Hollywood. Savage commanded a vast stage, encouraging the crowd to yell “hell yeah” several times and honoring the late Virgil Abloh between “No Heart” and “X,” two tracks off his and Metro Boomin’s 2016 Savage Mode album. He also delivered two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smashes he was featured on, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” and Post Malone’s “Rockstar.”

In other words, 21 Savage had something for everyone’s tastes — from seminal solo songs like “Bank Account” and “Ball W/O You” to his and Drake’s new Her Loss hits and deeper cuts from his sprawling discography with Metro Boomin. To end the nearly hour-long set, 21 Savage said that Drake couldn’t make it out to the show and asked for the audience to help him with “Rich Flex,” peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and supplying plenty of memes.

Watch the full stream on Twitch here and see 21 Savage’s setlist below.

1. ”Jimmy Cooks” by Drake Feat. 21 Savage

2. “Don’t Come Out The House” by Metro Boomin

3. “10 Freaky Girls” by Metro Boomin Feat. 21 Savage

4. “Runnin” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

5. “Red Opps” by 21 Savage

6. “Major Distribution” by 21 Savage and Drake

7. “More M’s” by 21 Savage and Drake

8. “Privileged Rappers” by 21 Savage and Drake

9. “Out For The Night” by 21 Savage

10. “Ball W/O You” by 21 Savage

11. “Mr. Right Now” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin Feat. Drake

12. “Spin Bout You” by 21 Savage and Drake

13. “Who Want Smoke??” by Nardo Wick Feat. 21 Savage, G Herbo and Lil Durk

14. “Rockstar” by Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage

15. “My. Life” by J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray

16. “A Lot” by 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole

17. “No Heart” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin

18. “X” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin Feat. Future

19. “Bank Account” by 21 Savage

20. “Knife Talk” by Drake Feat. 21 Savage

21. “Rich Flex” by 21 Savage and Drake