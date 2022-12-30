21 Savage bodied his Amazon Music Live concert the way Dallas Cowboys fans thought their team would handle the Tennessee Titans, primarily starting their backups, on Thursday Night Football on Thursday night, December 29. The Cowboys won, 27-13, but Amazon Prime’s main event was unquestionably 21’s performance after the game — closing out the 2022 season of Amazon Music Live, hosted by 2 Chainz.
As the pre-show co-hosts Hannah Rad and Amber Wallin put it, Amazon Music Live tapped 21 to put a cherry on top of ’22 before we enter 2023.
Sir Savage in the building tonight! Watch @21savage at 9pm PT on https://t.co/T1k9LnSRD0 https://t.co/DslLLiBzze
This week, 2 Chainz does his own Amazon Music promo with 21 Savage and they give a shout out to Al Michaels. Al is impressed. pic.twitter.com/9shO1vz8wC
The concert was streamed live on Amazon Music and Twitch from Hollywood. Savage commanded a vast stage, encouraging the crowd to yell “hell yeah” several times and honoring the late Virgil Abloh between “No Heart” and “X,” two tracks off his and Metro Boomin’s 2016 Savage Mode album. He also delivered two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smashes he was featured on, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” and Post Malone’s “Rockstar.”
You will NOT want to miss @21savage on @amazonmusic Live TONIGHT! 🔥#TNFonPrime | @2chainz pic.twitter.com/CUxam7VTQg
In other words, 21 Savage had something for everyone’s tastes — from seminal solo songs like “Bank Account” and “Ball W/O You” to his and Drake’s new Her Loss hits and deeper cuts from his sprawling discography with Metro Boomin. To end the nearly hour-long set, 21 Savage said that Drake couldn’t make it out to the show and asked for the audience to help him with “Rich Flex,” peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and supplying plenty of memes.
Watch the full stream on Twitch here and see 21 Savage’s setlist below.
1. ”Jimmy Cooks” by Drake Feat. 21 Savage
2. “Don’t Come Out The House” by Metro Boomin
3. “10 Freaky Girls” by Metro Boomin Feat. 21 Savage
4. “Runnin” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
5. “Red Opps” by 21 Savage
6. “Major Distribution” by 21 Savage and Drake
7. “More M’s” by 21 Savage and Drake
8. “Privileged Rappers” by 21 Savage and Drake
9. “Out For The Night” by 21 Savage
10. “Ball W/O You” by 21 Savage
11. “Mr. Right Now” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin Feat. Drake
12. “Spin Bout You” by 21 Savage and Drake
13. “Who Want Smoke??” by Nardo Wick Feat. 21 Savage, G Herbo and Lil Durk
14. “Rockstar” by Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
15. “My. Life” by J. Cole, 21 Savage and Morray
16. “A Lot” by 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole
17. “No Heart” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
18. “X” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin Feat. Future
19. “Bank Account” by 21 Savage
20. “Knife Talk” by Drake Feat. 21 Savage
21. “Rich Flex” by 21 Savage and Drake