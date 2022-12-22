21 Savage and Drake pulled off an extravagant fake media press run around the November release of their collaborative album, Her Loss, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Part of the faux blitz was a staged Howard Stern interview, during which Savage declared he “might be the greatest rapper from my country.”

Savage was referencing England, where he was born and lived until immigrating to the US at seven years old (as noted by Pitchfork). But Savage grew up in Atlanta, and his bond with the city is stronger than ever.

On Wednesday, December 21, Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation staged its fourth annual Grant-A-Wish charity event at Wade Walker Family YMCA in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Per TMZ, Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell was there to lead a proclamation ceremony and declare December 21 “21 Savage Day” in Georgia moving forward.

21 Savage will now be recognized in the state he calls home for many years to come … getting his own day to celebrate his legacy and humanitarian efforts in the state of Georgia. https://t.co/3gt0OvSLOH — TMZ (@TMZ) December 22, 2022

21 Savage giving out gifts to kids in Atlanta 🎁 pic.twitter.com/hz25MAdIih — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 22, 2022

“The honor comes as a tribute to 21’s efforts in the community and for the students he’s helped through his ’21 Savage Bank Account’ campaign to create social awareness around financial literacy. He granted a total of 21 scholarships at $1k each to get it started,” TMZ relayed. “The campaign aims to encourage youth to understand the basics of managing money, opening bank accounts and saving for college.”

Savage capped off his momentous day courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game inside State Farm Arena. The team tweeted out a photo of Savage with the meme-inducing “Rich Flex” line, “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” (“Rich Flex” was one of eight Her Loss tracks to invade the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, peaking at No. 2.) Flo Milli and Atlanta Braves All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies were also in attendance.

21, can you do somethin' for me? pic.twitter.com/aJwhFIeSZk — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 22, 2022

Ozzie in the house 🌴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QMEJd7ShKX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 22, 2022

The Hawks unfortunately fell to the Chicago Bulls, 110-108, on an Ayo Dosunmu’s buzzer-beater. Better luck next 21 Savage Day.