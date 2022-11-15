Drake
Drake Provoked Swifties By Posting A Petty Instagram Story About Taylor’s No. 1 Spot On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

Drake has proven to be a pro at getting attention, whether that’s through an entire fake promotional album cycle with 21 Savage or fitting uncalled-for, controversial disses into his tracks. He’s stirring up the conversation again today, this time starting beef with Swifties.

The rapper posted an Instagram story of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where he and 21 recently broke Taylor Swift’s record-breaking reign of having every song in the top 10 spots. However, as the Her Loss tracks infiltrated, Swift has still maintained her No. 1 with “Anti-Hero.” So Drake posted a picture of the chart to his Instagram story and handled the situation by pettily covering Swift with emojis, thus provoking the Swifties.

All hell has broken loose. Obviously. One viral tweet reads: “Drake messing with the one person who has NEVER lost a fight is sending me like Taylor is not the one she will get you in silence. #taylorswift.”

Another wrote: “this is so funny lmao drake didn’t say anything when his fans were bullying megan thee stallion this entire week but I knew karma was gonna come for him I’m happy people can see how much of a LOSER this man is and that taylor was the one humiliating that ego.”

