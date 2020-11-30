Rapper 21 Savage’s younger brother Terrell Davis was murdered in London last Sunday, November 22. Today, the London Metropolitan Police reported the arrest of a suspect, Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth. Davis was also a rapper and performed under the name TM1way. He was stabbed to death, allegedly after a disagreement with Fuller. At the time of his death the London police shared a statement with XXL:

“Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires.”

Born in London but raised and currently based in Atlanta, 21 Savage shared his grief on Instagram the day after his brother’s passing: “Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back,” he wrote.