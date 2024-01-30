Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has forced Georgia authority to rummage through the “Slime Sh*t” rapper’s past lyrics with a fine-tooth comb. Several of hip-hop’s head honchos have spoken out against the demonization of rap as an art form. Others like Fat Joe have even taken it as far as to claim that most rappers are embellishing or flat-out lying in their songs.

On January 29, during Kai Cenat’s Twitch livestream, 21 Savage showed that there’s undoubtedly some truth to those statements. In 21 Savage’s music, he’s a gritty Atlanta good ready for anything. But when the “N.H.I.E.” rapper was face-to-face with a few snakes, 21 Savage hilariously changed his tough guy tune. Following a game of “What’s In The Box,” Cenat decided to take things up a notch, bringing out a pair of snakes. This immediately sent 21 Savage running for the hills as the streamer’s live chat flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

But 21 Savage got his revenge before the stream ended when the duo sat down for a game of Madden. After making a friendly wager of $300,000, 21 Savage came out victorious, which sent the otherwise sweet-hearted Cenat into a spiral.

Watch both clips below.

