American Dream, 21 Savage’s new album and first solo release since 2018, boasts a stacked roster of featured artists, including (but not limited to) Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Young Thug.

The fourth track on the album is “N.H.I.E.,” which presumably is being used as the acronym for the game Never Have I Ever, featuring Doja Cat. I would do almost anything to witness Doja participate in Never Have I Ever, but, luckily, all we have to do is click play on YouTube.

The smooth trap beat complements 21 and Doja’s flows. 21 Savage goes first, rapping about his now-resolved immigration status (“Green card, green tips in the strap / Keep talkin’ ’bout where I was born / Like a n***a won’t still get clapped”), his never-ending romantic options, and general wealth.

“That ain’t something I would do,” 21 Savage asserts in the chorus. “Hell nah, let you slide like it’s cool / N***a, hell nah, fake the truth / Play by rules / Play with you / That ain’t something I would do.”

And then, it’s Doja’s turn. Her list of non-negotiables is quite lengthy yet unsurprising, given her track record of doing exactly what she wants and giving approximately zero you-know-whats. Her verse is so perfectly Doja that it deserves a blockquote:

“Yeah, I would never lie / I would never try / I would never holler at you, I would never cry / I would never start no petty beef, that do not fly / I would never put myself beneath one of my idols / I wouldn’t submit (Money), I’d make you submissive / I can’t f*ck nobody man, but old girl need that assistance / I don’t beeline to no D, like, I don’t be like none these b*tches / If I feel like havin’ free time, hit the seaside with them fishes.”

Listen to “N.H.I.E.” above.

American Dream is out now via Epic Records. Find more information here.