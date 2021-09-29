Over the past few years, 21 Savage has grown from an underground act to a star. But he has some perspective. The rapper sat down on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast and explained that, while he has the utmost respect for Drake, people in his hometown may not consider him to be the town’s biggest rapper. That title, he says, could be given to someone like Future.

“If I wasn’t a rapper, I don’t feel like I still would listen to Drake, forreal,” Savage said during the podcast. “It’s just, I’m a rapper so I understand the work he put in and how hard he goes. Like, when you ain’t no rapper, all those statistics don’t mean sh*t. A regular street n**** don’t give a f*ck how many times you went No.1, how many white people listen to your sh*t, because the farthest they think is the club.”

He added, “In Atlanta, there’s a lot of n****s who you really can’t tell them that Future ain’t bigger than Drake. I used to think that… Drake ain’t really no big mixtape artist out there.”

In short, what Savage seems to be saying is big sales doesn’t always mean you have a big cultural impact.

You can watch the full interview above.