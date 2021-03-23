21 Savage Had The Best Response To Those Hating On His New Veneers

21 Savage has joined a growing list of rappers who have decided to part ways with his permanent grills. The rapper opted to replace his signature gold smile with a new set of white teeth, and people had a lot to say about it. But rather than let the trolls knock his confidence, the rapper had the best response to quiet haters.

The rapper showed off his new smile in a series of beaming photos he posted to social media. Many were happy to see the rapper looking confident with his grin, but there were also a fair number of trolls in the comment section. “Very rare sell this as an NFT,” his frequent collaborator Metro Boomin wrote.

21 Savage wasn’t fazed by those who pointed out that he had some oral work done. Instead, he revealed just how much it cost to remove his gold grills and replace them with a pearly white smile. “I paid 75k I’ll be dammed if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine,” he wrote in response.

I paid 75k I’ll be dammed if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine 😂 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) March 23, 2021

The rapper may have paid an eye-catching amount of money for his new teeth, but seeing as he accepts no less than six figures for a feature, he can clearly afford it. Along with spending money on his smile, 21 Savage has also been putting some of his cash into a charitable cause. Back in October, the rapper announced that he was committing $100,000 in scholarships to teach high school students about the importance of financial literacy.

Check out 21 Savage’s new smile above.