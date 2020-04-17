In the year and change that’s followed the release of his Grammy-nominated sophomore album, I Am > I Was, 21 Savage has stayed under the radar for the most part. However, in the last month or so, the Atlanta-bred rapper has been a bit more active. Working alongside Metro Boomin, the two have been teasing their upcoming project, Savage Mode 2, the sequel to their 2016 mixtape that helped bring 21 Savage into the mainstream world. Back with his first single since October 2019, 21 Savage taps into the softer side of his work, sampling Xscape’s “My Little Secret” as the wait for Savage Mode 2 continues.

With Summer Walker by his side, 21 Savage comes through with his new single “Secret.” This marks the second time the two Atlanta acts have worked together, with the first time being on the remix of Jhene Aiko’s “Triggered.” Playing a couple happily in love, they both propose the idea of living their love life in secret. Singing the song’s hook as well as giving a verse of her own, Summer ensures that she isn’t hiding him from the world, but “sometimes there’s just things in life just worth keeping.” 21 Savage, on the other hand, delivers a pair of verses focused on removing the struggles in her life thanks to his lavish lifestyle while agreeing to keep their love life a secret.

The track also arrives as Summer Walker appears on DVSN newly released album, A Muse In Her Feelings and days after sharing a cover of Drake’s “Summer’s Over.”

Listen to “Secret” in the video above.