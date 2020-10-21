Fresh off Savage Mode II, his chart-topping his album with Metro Boomin, 21 Savage is back to work in his hometown of Atlanta. The “A Lot” rapper has launched an online financial literacy and scholarship program in partnership with Chime, offering a six-course program on finance that’s open for anyone to join. On top of the course, the program will start giving 100 high school students $1,000 scholarships.

The interactive program comes with lessons that will be available in both English and Spanish and cover important aspects of finances, including banking, budgeting, and credit scores. For high school students who want a chance to win one of the $1,000 scholarships, they must hand in an essay before December 4, after they complete the course.

“I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” 21 Savage said in a press release. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”

The scholarship program is just the latest act of service 21 Savage has done for his hometown. Back in November, he served early Thanksgiving dinners to 300 families at the DeKalb County YMCA center in Stone Mountain, Georgia.