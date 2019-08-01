With Quality Control Music‘s new compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2, coming out in just one more week, the label is kicking its promotional efforts into overdrive, releasing a string of singles showcasing the wide range of features on the project. City Girls linked up with Saweetie for the flirtatious “Come On” while Lil Baby recruited DaBaby to poke some good-natured fun at their shared moniker on “Baby.” Now, 24Heavy brings Young Thug into the fold with “Longtime.”

Aside from the singles with outside artists, QC took care to also make sure it shows off its own stable of attention-grabbing trap musicians, putting City Girls, Marlo, and Offset on “Soakin’ Wet” and releasing the compilation’s “Intro” featuring the label’s marquee stars Lil Yachty and Migos (with an appearance from Atlanta rap godfather Gucci Mane). The first Quality Control: Control The Streets compilation actually introduced the world to City Girls by featuring their first-ever recorded single, so it will be interesting to see which artists from the new compilation will experience a similar career jump start.

24Heavy is just one possibility, while the label’s first R&B singer, Layton Greene, also has the potential for a possible breakout. Meanwhile, other recent signees include Jordan Hollywood and Street Bud, who are also primed to blow with just the right push.

Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 is due August 16 on Quality Control Music/ Motown/ Capitol Records.