42 Dugg’s trek towards fame started after a game of shooting dice with Lil Baby, whose 4PF imprint later become the home of the rising rapper. Dugg, who hails from Detroit, has released multiple projects since 2018, but his breakout moment waited until 2020 when he featured alongside Baby on “We Paid,” a track that was one of the more popular hip-hop releases in 2020. More than a year after that track, Dugg is looking for the same success, this time with his newly-released project, Free Dem Boyz, which arrives with a new video that pairs the Detroit native with Future.

The new visual is for the duo’s first collaboration, “Maybach,” and it finds the pair stunting in luxury cars with large sums of cash in their hands. The track is also catching attention from fans for a diss Future delivers to his ex-flame Lori Harvey, who is the stepdaughter of comedian Family Feud host Steve Harvey. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” he raps on multiple occasions on the song. A snippet of the track that leaked the night before the track’s release revealed the shot at Lori and Steve may have responded to the song with a tweet of his own. “Sometimes distancing is the best response,” he wrote. “You don’t have to return or respond to negative energy. Just remove yourself.”

Sometimes distancing is the best response. You don’t have to return or respond to negative energy. Just remove yourself 💪🏾 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) May 20, 2021

As for Free Dem Boyz, the project comes with a total of 19 songs and features from Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, EST Gee, Rowdy Rebel, and Fivio Foreign.

