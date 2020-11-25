The backlash to the 2021 list of Grammy nominees has been swift and severe. Some of the major criticisms about the list were related to the hip-hop categories, like how very few women are present in them. 50 Cent has similar issues, as he is not a fan of the nominees for Best Rap Album.

As HipHopDX points out, 50 Cent shared and later deleted the list of nominees in that category on Instagram, which consists of Black Habits by D Smoke, Alfredo by Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica, King’s Disease by Nas, and The Allegory by Royce Da 5’9″. 50 expressed his discontent with that selection, writing, “Best Rap Album [smiling emojis] They out of touch this sh*t ain’t it, get the f*ck outta here.”

Although he didn’t say it, it’s possible 50’s displeasure with the category has to do with his involvement in the posthumous Pop Smoke album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The album and its songs didn’t earn any nominations, which he predicted earlier this month would happen when he said, “If it’s recognized, it will because he’s gone. The content is similar to what I would do. They didn’t recognize mine. They gave me Grammys when I was with Em, when I’m on records with Eminem. Other than that, they’re afraid to give him Grammys because they think it’s teaching the audience to want to be like Pop, and to be like him is to be part of gang culture. Who you see get Grammys that is making drill music? You mean to tell me ain’t none of those songs worthy of it?”

Find the full list of 2021 Grammy nominees here.