Earlier this month Forbes published a list of billionaires and only one name from the rap world was on it: Jay-Z. After Kanye West lost his deal with Adidas for making antisemitic remarks last year, he was removed from the list, leaving his former “big brother” Jay the only rapper officially worth nine figures.

However, there’s one other rapper who thinks he deserves placement on the list, even if the numbers don’t quite bear him out. 50 Cent insisted that he’s technically been a billionaire for years but he’s yet to receive credit because he actually pays his employees (a dig at Jay, or an acknowledgment of the popular perception of capitalists in general?). Appearing on The Enthusiast Podcast (with thanks to HipHopDX), 50 put forth his argument as such at the 37-minute mark:

So when they financially say, ‘Oh you’re a billionaire, this person is a billionaire,’ it’s like, I’ve been a billionaire since 2007. I’m that far from where I came from that I’ve been a billionaire financially because everybody around me is being paid. Resources that I compensate for people to be there and I really don’t see things that I want that I can’t go get it.

The mogul certainly has a list of endeavors that are bringing in the bank. His cinematic universe continues to grow, with an animated comic book adaptation starring Nicki Minaj in the works, and a new TV deal with Fox signed earlier this year. He’s also got new music on the way, which could mean a lot more seven-figure performance fees coming his way in the near future.

