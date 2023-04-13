50 Cent’s growing cinematic universe just added another television series to its ranks. Deadline has exclusively reported that 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj are joining forces for Lady Danger, “a new animated series from Amazon Freevee based on a story of the same name from the Dark Horse comic book series Grindhouse: Drive In, Bleed Out written by Alex de Campi.”

Minaj will executive produce and star.

The report continues:

“Alongside Minaj, executive producers also include Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson under his G-Unit Film & TV banner, as well as Brian Sher, and Paul Young & Mike Griffin for Make Good Content. Starburns Industries is the animation studio.

Written by executive producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson, the series — set in the year 2075 — follows a government field agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants.”

EXCLUSIVE: Nicki Minaj is set to executive produce and star in ‘Lady Danger,’ a new animated series from Amazon Freevee based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, Deadline has learned. Alongside Minaj, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will EP https://t.co/FRyjXmtVu3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 12, 2023

“What you doing today, we working @NICKIMINAJ,” 50 Cent tweeted. “South Side you already know what it is. Big Bag [bomb emoji] BOOM GLG GreenLightGang [target emoji] I don’t miss.”

what you doing today, we working @NICKIMINAJ South Side you already know what it is. Big Bag 💣BOOM💨GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯I don’t miss • https://t.co/22ICEOz3Jj pic.twitter.com/C96vzb9An2 — 50cent (@50cent) April 13, 2023

50 isn’t the only one in his entrepreneurial bag, either.

Last month, Minaj used an episode of Queen Radio to announce the launch of her own record label. The initial roster includes Nana Fofie, London Hill, Rico Danna, and Tate Kobang.