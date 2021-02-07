50 Cent Had A Maskless Super Bowl Party And A Florida Mayor Is Furious

Parties at various clubs and venues during Super Bowl weekend are nothing out of the ordinary in the city hosting the event. In a pandemic-less world, that is. Thanks to coronavirus, however, “normalcy” is not what we live in at the moment.

Despite this, some have still chosen to host these types of events which usually presents an environment of crowded people and little to no mask-wearing and that’s precisely what happened at a recent Super Bowl party held by 50 Cent in St. Petersburg, FL. The event was held at a private airport hanger according to TMZ and while the plan was to enforce social distance rules and require masks, that’s not at all what happened.

Video and pictures from the event resurfaced and just with similar incidents that involved Mulatto, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Bow Wow, and City Girls, 50 Cent was levied with criticism from fans on social media, so much so that the mayor of St. Petersburg took to the app to share his thoughts on the party that occurred in his city.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid,” Mayor Rick Kriseman wrote. “We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”

You can read Kriseman’s response above and watch clips from the party here.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.