It was first reported in December 2023 that 50 Cent was working on a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Diddy. Things have progressed since then, both in terms of the documentary (it’s heading to Netflix, it was announced in September) and in terms of Diddy (new related lawsuits just keep coming).

Because of the latter point, the fact that this part of the Diddy story is far from complete, it turns out making the documentary has presented some challenges, 50 says.

On GMA3: What You Need To Know today (as Billboard notes), 50 explained, “It’s a difficult project because every day, there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened. So, it’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on.”

He was asked if he expected all of the Diddy allegations, and he said, “No, not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place.”

This may not be the only documentary 50 has in the works: In a post that has since been deleted, 50 wrote of Luigi Mangione (who is currently charged with murder in the shooting that resulted in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson), “I don’t know, I kinda like this killer. I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for to anyone who doesn’t understand.”