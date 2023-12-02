50 Cent’s longstanding disdain of Diddy appears to have reached new heights. According to Page Six, the former is allegedly working to develop an investigative documentary about latter and his legal woes. Given 50 Cent’s troll-like tendencies and the public pressure Diddy is facing following the strings of sexual assault lawsuits, people online are throwing their support behind the idea.

Although Diddy has maintained his innocence, 50 Cent is confident he has the investigative skills to find proof to substantiate the claims in court documents. “I thought Diddy was a billionaire music mogul,” wrote 50 Cent in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “If he’s smart, he will file for bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. I’m the best producer for the job guys. Here come the receipts.”

After learning that Diddy had stepped down as chairman of Revolt, 50 Cent rushed to X to express his interest in purchasing the network. “I’ll buy that from you, playboy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” wrote 50 Cent. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious. Call my phone.”

50 Cent has shown his producing chops with Starz shows such as BMF and the Power Universe franchise. Could a documentary be his next creative venture?