Luigi Mangione has quickly become a person of public interest over the past few days, as the 26-year-old is currently charged with murder in the shooting that resulted in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. This story is still developing, but it appears 50 Cent is already starting the process of telling it.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted (as preserved by AllHipHop), 50 shared a passage from Mangione’s manifesto, which reads: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

In the post’s caption, 50 wrote, “I don’t know, I kinda like this killer. I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for to anyone who doesn’t understand.”

This isn’t the only documentary 50 Cent has in the queue, as his doc on Diddy and all his accusations recently landed at Netflix.