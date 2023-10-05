So far on his The Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent has been full of surprises, including an Eminem cameo in Detroit, a very controversial mic toss, and a bold proclamation from J. Cole. 50 and The Final Lap Tour is in Norway this week, in Stavanger, Norway on Monday, October 2, and Oslo, Norway, on Wednesday, October 4. Diddy did not make a surprise appearance at either show, but he was still present via surprising commentary from 50 Cent.

Earlier Wednesday, Daily Loud and HipHopDX circulated video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing 50, presumably during one of his recent shows. In it, he took time between songs to take a shot at Diddy. Sort of?

“That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties,” 50 Cent said. “Uh-uh. N***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F*ck you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf*cking kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when sh*t like that is going on.”

50 Cent talks about why he doesn’t go to Diddy’s parties: “N*gga hug you from the front and the back at the same time… f*ck you talkin about… this ain’t my kinda party” pic.twitter.com/SsjDQ2fy65 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2023

Welp! The context of what was said before the recording began is unclear, and it would be very helpful to know what led him into this anecdote about what allegedly does or does not happen at Diddy’s famed parties.

Regardless, 50 Cent will continue to have the floor to say whatever he wants until at least December, when his The Final Lap Tour is due to wrap. The next show is scheduled for Thursday, October 5, in Trondheim, Norway. See all of the remaining international dates here.