In July, Ed Sheeran delighted Detroiters by bringing out Eminem, his childhood idol, to perform “Lose Yourself” during his Mathematics Tour show at Ford Field. On Sunday, September 17, Eminem made yet another surprise appearance in his beloved hometown due to 50 Cent rolling through Detroit’s Pine Knob Music Theatre for his ongoing The Final Lap Tour.

“Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” Eminem told the screaming crowd, also acknowledging hip-hop’s 50th birthday, according to a video posted to Instagram by 50 Cent.

“[Eyeballs emoji] Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy,” 50 captioned it. “I love him till death!”

50 Cent also posted a video of Eminem initially surprising the audience, walking out on to the stage during “Patiently Waiting” from 50’s debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, which is celebrating its 20th birthday — the impetus of his The Final Lap Tour.

Eminem previously called 50 “one of the best friends I’ve ever known in the world” during the unveiling of 50’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in January 2020. In 2021, Eminem portrayed White Boy Rick in Black Mafia Family, executive produced by 50. And by February 2022, 50 and Em were involved in the Emmy-winning Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg.

This January, 50 Cent teased that he wanted to adapt Eminem’s 8 Mile to television. First, he’ll have to finish The Final Lap Tour. The North American leg is scheduled to wrap on September 22 in Toronto before the international dates begin on September 28 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The sprawling tour’s grand finale is set for December 14 in Auckland, New Zealand. See all of the remaining dates here.

Ed Sheeran and Mary J. Blige are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.