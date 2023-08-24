Who Are The Openers For 50 Cent’s ‘The Final Lap Tour?’

50 Cent is in the thick of his ambitious The Final Lap Tour, celebrating 20 years since his Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ debut, but he’s not going it alone. Busta Rhymes is accompanying the rapper on all dates — and the two recently graced the cover of Men’s Health with Method Man — while Jeremih is the special guest for the North American leg. However, a different guest made headlines at the first of two shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 9: J. Cole joined 50 Cent on stage to perform “No Role Modelz.” He even dropped a hot take on his way out.

“Can I say this before I walk off stage? Make some noise for one of the greatest n****s to do this sh*t: 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson,” Cole told the crowd (as seen in a fan-captured video). “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ is the best album of all time. I don’t give a f*ck what you talkin’ ’bout! It’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ at No. 1, and it’s Thriller at No. 2, and I love Michael Jackson.”

The Final Lap Tour began on July 21 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and 50 Cent has since performed 21 North American shows. Next up is the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Thursday, August 24.

The North American leg is due to wrap on September 17 at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The European and UK leg kicks off on September 28 in Amsterdam and will continue throughout November before visiting Australia and New Zealand in December. See all of the remaining dates here.