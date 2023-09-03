No matter how severe the situation media mogul 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) finds himself in, he will let out his inner troll. Although Jackson could potentially face felony battery charges for unintentionally causing bodily harm to an attendee of his The Final Lap Tour, he found a way to joke about the gruesome incident in an Instagram post.

Instead of directly addressing the microphone-tossing incident during his Los Angeles tour stop on August 30, Jackson shifted the focus to the technical issues he faced, looping fellow rapper Lil Wayne into the fracas.

On Friday, Jackson uploaded a screengrab of Radar Online‘s report on Wayne’s audio hiccup during his opening performance at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Inglewood, California. He captioned it, “Damn, the only thing left is Taylor Swift show. I fired everyone involved in the audio department. If the mic don’t work, your ass don’t work here.”

Lil Wayne was slated to take the stage before Jackson at the now infamous show. While the joke was at his expense, rather than Jackson’s alleged microphone victim, Power 106‘s host Bryhana Monegain, but fans still believe that Jackson should issue a public apology to Monegain for the reported injuries she faced.

However, due to the legal parameters surrounding this incident, it’s probably best for Jackson to exercise his right to remain silent.