J. Cole Joined 50 Cent On Stage For His ‘Final Lap’ Tour And Put ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Over ‘Thriller’ As The Greatest Album Of All Time

J. Cole isn’t currently touring himself but he has been on stage a bunch recently, gracing stages alongside the likes of 50 Cent and Drake. After joining the latter during the Montreal stop of Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour in place of the landlocked 21 Savage, he also appeared during the first night of 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour in Brooklyn, New York to perform his hit “No Role Modelz.” And, as he usually does, he took a moment to give his host plenty of flowers — even going so far as calling 50’s official debut the greatest album of all time ahead of another groundbreaking classic.

“Can I say this before I walk off stage?” Cole said. “Make some noise for one of the greatest n****s to do this shit: 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson. Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ is the best album of all time… It’s Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ at number one and it’s Thriller at number two, and I love Michael Jackson.”

.@JColeNC says @50cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ is the greatest album of all time over Michael Jackson’s Thriller #THEFINALLAPTOUR pic.twitter.com/2oPPj5Z86t — ME 🇭🇹 (@BlackDynamite91) August 10, 2023

50’s “final” tour actually coincides with the 20th anniversary of his earth-rattling debut. The album dropped on February 6, 2003, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 872,000 units sold in its first week and went on to be certified 9x Platinum by the RIAA. Of course, Thriller is one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed albums of all time with 70 million copies sold worldwide and eight Grammy Awards to its name. But hey, there’s no accounting for taste.