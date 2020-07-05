Fans have celebrated the life of the late Pop Smoke this weekend thanks to his posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. The album unearthed many of Pop Smoke’s unreleased records, all of which highlighted the new direction that late rapper hoped to take on his project. As fans continue to enjoy the new music they received, 50 Cent stopped by Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show to discuss his first-ever meeting with Pop Smoke.

“First of all, he was late to the meeting,” the rapper said. “When he was late Renee, dude who works for me, goes, ‘Yo, why are you late, bro?’ He said, ’50 don’t work for you. You wait for 50. You new.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, my bad.’ Like he said, ‘I just got caught in the trap.’ No, you ain’t no trapping. You have bags and sh*t in the car you was shopping. He said, ‘Yeah, I was. I was shopping.'”

The rapper then shared his thoughts about Pop Smoke and his style as they talked during their first meeting.

He comes upstairs. I talked to him. I’m like, Wayne look, this… someone new in the league is copying your style? And even at that point, it’s a form of flattery. He’s copying you because your material was such an influence on him and that’s the way he learned to do it. He learned it from listening to you. It’s another thing when this n**** talking to you and you looking at him, you going, “Nah this n**** not copying 50 Cent. This n**** is 50 Cent!”

In addition to executive producing the album, 50 Cent also appeared on “The Woo,” which also featured Roddy Ricch. Just a day after the album’s release, a Pop Smoke associate revealed that a deluxe version of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon could arrive in the near future. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Get it here.