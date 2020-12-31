50 Cent has been teasing fans that he’ll start an OnlyFans account, letting us know he’d be willing to do a Verzuz in the right circumstances, and going back and forth on his support for Donald Trump (looks like he’s finally on the right side there, though), so it’s nice to see him fit in some new music today. But this new song is related to his TV ventures.

His newly-released track “Part Of The Game” features rising Memphis rapper NLE Choppa and Bronx songwriter Rileyy Lanez, and will serve as the official theme song for the upcoming Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Obviously, the new show will be a spinoff of 50’s initial offering, Power which has been a very successful and much-talked about foray into television for the hip-hop mogul.

Apparently, Power Book II is one of several additional shows the rapper is bringing to Starz, including Book II: Ghost, a story about a female sports agent (in a male-dominated field), one on the Black Mafia Family, and a “hip-hop anthology series” called Moment In Time: The Massacre that kicks off with a season devoted to 50’s feud with The Game. That’s a huge portfolio for someone who only recently began making TV, and it will be interesting to see how the shows play out in 2021 and beyond. Listen to the new theme song above.