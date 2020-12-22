Although the emerging youth rap collective AG Club — short for “avant-garde” — proudly represents San Francisco, their breakout single is hardly beholden to the sonic conventions of the Bay Area. In fact, “Memphis” sounds much more like the bass-heavy trap rap of its namesake as it does the post-hyphy party rap of fellow NorCal denizens SOB X RBE or Guapdad 4000.

So the addition of guest rappers ASAP Ferg and NLE Choppa to the song’s remix, “Memphis Pt. 2,” is actually fitting in many ways. Like AG Club, the ASAP Mob eschewed local solidarity for an omnivorous sound that saw the blog era breakouts sampling from places like Houston, London, and yes, Houston to form their sonic playgrounds. Meanwhile, NLE Choppa is a resident of Memphis who has shown an increasing versatility beyond regional sounds as his popularity as a featured artist grows — yet here, he sounds right at home. The video finds them all linking up to wreak havoc in Los Angeles, just to really mix things up.

In an introductory interview for Vice’s i-D Magazine, AG Club gets compared to ASAP Mob as well as the LA-based diversity collective Brockhampton, while the group’s members Baby Boy, Jody Fontaine, and Mick Antony say their mission is “to take over every form of media from music to TV, film, and fashion.” Beginning with the breakout viral hit that is “Memphis,” we’d say they are well on their way.

Watch AG Club’s “Memphis” video above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.