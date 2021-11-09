Although it has been a couple of months since Eminem’s casting as Detroit figure White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s BMF series, fans were still excited to actually see him in the role. However, when they did get a glimpse, it was a week sooner than it was supposed to be thanks to a “glitch” at Starz that caused the episode to air a whole week early. While the episode was taken back down, 50 Cent was not happy about the situation, venting his frustration on Twitter.

“Starz is a sh*t show, they better sell it fast,” he raved. “They put the f*cking BMF show on, then took it down. What network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of the episode I directed. I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

The producer also shared a screenshot of the episode actually depicting Eminem as White Boy Rick, thanking his friend and mentor for appearing on the show while lamenting the mistakes Starz made. “Episode 7 of BMF is the best work I have done directing to date,” he wrote. “I’m disappointed that STARZ handled this so poorly. I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen. @eminem thank you for doing this for me. I love you bro.”

50 also explained how the episode got aired by mistake, saying that Starz wanted to hold the episode for a week so it could be connected to Power, his other drama on the network (presumably, the storylines, which are set in the ’80s, would have crossed over). “They called me saying they wanted to hold episode7 back a week so we can roll right into GHOST,” 50 elaborated. “I said cool. Then these sh*thead people put the f*cking episode out for 3 hrs & take it down. This is not ok. When I get uncomfortable I make everybody uncomfortable. Now who getting fired?”

Starz explained the misstep as “a technical glitch” that allowed Starz app users to access the episode at midnight. The episode will air normally this weekend on Sunday, November 14.