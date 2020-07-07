50 Cent Responds To T.I.’s Verzuz Challenge In Typical 50 Cent Fashion

Yesterday, for 50 Cent‘s birthday, T.I. spent most of the day baiting the Queens rapper, challenging him to a Verzuz battle. “For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram. “Pull your ass up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man.” Of course, being T.I., he couldn’t resist spicing things up with a little trash talk, reminding 50 that the last rapper to directly challenge him outsold him by a lot back in 2007. “I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge. Because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your ass off, so, you might not wanna do that.”

Of course, 50 has his own penchant for using his Instagram to reply back to any critics. In typical 50 fashion, he posted a screenshot of HipHopDX’s headline with the caption: “Somebody passed T.I. the weed they gave Smokey in Friday.” This sparked T.I. to follow-up his challenge with a five-minute video offering his explanation and wondering whether 50 was scared to step up.

50 may just be uninterested in participating in the livestream hits battle series in general, though. He previously responded to a challenge from his old rival Ja Rule in much the same way, trolling Ja rather than outright declining. It seems unlikely that anyone could arrange a battle that genuinely excites 50, as his days of chasing hits seem long behind him after the success of his Showtime drama Power.

Watch T.I.’s challenge videos above.

