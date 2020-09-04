A good amount of 50 Cent’s success in hip-hop can be credited to his work with his G-Unit collective. Following departures from The Game, Lloyd Banks, Kidd Kidd, and Young Buck, only Tony Yayo and 50 Cent himself stand as the remaining members of the collective. While the group has had their trials and tribulations, some fans still hope that some form of content can be shared to honor the heights G-Unit reached in the 2000s.

When asked about the chances of a film or series based on G-Unit in a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, 50 Cent quickly shut it down saying, “I don’t care to do that. I’d like to forget the G-Unit.”

DJ Whoo Kid seemed surprised by his answer and attempted to convince the rapper that a film or series would be well-received by fans, but 50 Cent showed no desire to change his mind. “Kendrick doesn’t even let those [TDE] boys come on stage with him,” he argued. “I could have did that! What the fuck I’m bringing thirty n****s on the stage for? I could have did it like Kendrick.”

His thoughts on G-Unit arrive after he explained Eminem’s “random” texting habit and cancel culture’s unfair target of “heterosexual males.”

Watch 50 Cent’s interview with DJ Whoo Kid in the video above. Scroll to the 26:40 mark to see him discuss G-Unit.