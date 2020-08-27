From those that are against it to those that have fallen victim to it, cancel culture has been a hot button topic in music this year. Doja Cat was canceled after insensitive videos resurfaced and Sun Kil Moon singer Mark Kozelek was canceled after three separate women accused him of sexual assault. Many musicians, like The 1975, have questioned the productivity of cancel culture, and 50 Cent is the latest. However, the rapper has a slightly different take, saying cancel culture is unfairly aimed at men.

In a recent interview with Variety, 50 Cent addressed his issues with cancel culture. The rapper thinks “heterosexual males” are now no longer “superior” because he believes there are no organizations in place to defend men’s rights:

“If you say something about someone who chooses something different, there’s organizations set up to start sending things around to get signatures and stuff. And tell me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to send things around to get signatures based on your failures? There’s no one. There’s no organization. Certain demographics have been conditioned because they’ve been taken advantage of in the earliest stages. Once inferior, now they’re superior because we have no organization. The biggest target is heterosexual males in general.”

50 Cent didn’t offer examples of men who have been recently canceled, and also failed to address the multitude of female celebrities — from Cardi B to Billie Eilish — who have briefly been canceled on Twitter.

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 wondered if Kanye’s presidential campaign is a ploy to help Trump’s re-election. “You see Kanye and the things that he’s doing, I wonder if Trump is not re-elected, does he go to jail for tampering with an election?” 50 said. “One of the weaker points for Trump would be the Black vote. So to have Kanye come in, somebody is going to vote for him and it’s probably someone who isn’t going to vote for Trump… It just creates noise. There’s a legitimate attempt at winning the election just by being in it, and I don’t know to whose benefit it is. I know it means nothing when Trump wins again.”

Read 50’s full Variety interview here.

