Some celebrity couples, like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, are so pervasive that avoiding news about their relationship is nearly impossible. Other celebrity couples, however, have been virtually forgotten by the internet. On Friday, Chelsea Handler reminded everyone of her brief relationship with 50 Cent in 2009, posting a heartfelt tribute to the rapper in order to call attention to her upcoming stand-up special on HBO Max.

Handler gave a “special shout out” to 50 on social media, naming him her “favorite” ex-boyfriend. Sharing a photo of them when they were an item, Handler said 50 is the “only ex-boyfriend I am still asked about in every interview” and even called him a “big fat teddybear.” The comedian added that she’s going to further address their relationship in her stand-up special, though Handler didn’t reveal what exactly will be discussed.

Special shout out to my favorite ex @50cent (and the only ex-boyfriend I am still asked about in every interview) who gets an extra special shout out in my @hbomax special. Now, everyone will know that you’re one big fat teddybear. Xx pic.twitter.com/j20l7XUhgE — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2020

In other 50 news, it seems the rapper is close to squashing his longstanding beef with Rick Ross. Following the success of Power, 50 was recently greenlit for by Starz for a new TV series titled Black Mafia Family, or B.M.F. for short. Because of the name, the rapper thinks Ross’ 2010 track “BMF” would be an apt addition to the series. But Ross said he was only willing to clear “BMF” on one condition — 50 has to promote Ross’ partnered brands to his 26 million Instagram followers. Ross is keeping a close eye on the rapper’s page to see if he follows through, but so far there has been no Wing Stop promotion in sight on 50’s feed.