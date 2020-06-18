6lack Is Releasing A New EP For His Birthday

Atlanta rapper/singer 6lack is about a week away from his 28th birthday and in response to a question from his friends and coworkers at his record label, LVRN, he decided that what he really wants to do is give his fans a gift — a six-song EP. Sharing a screenshot of the text conversation with his “LVRN Family” on Instagram, 6lack offered a link to 6lackbox.com, where fans can sign up for exclusive content.

It’s not the first time he’s set up an unusual rollout for a project. In the run-up to the release of his last album, East Atlanta Love Letter, 6lack actually mailed love letters to fans who signed up on his site. Given his penchant for going the extra mile, there’s no telling what 6lack’s gift for fans will include, but you can bet it’ll be something that will endear them even more to the “OTW” crooner.

6lack’s 27th year has been pretty impressive, as 2019 brought verses on Guapdad4000’s “Prada Process,” Tinashe’s “Touch & Go,” and the Queen And Slim soundtrack’s “Yo Love” with Vince Staples and Mereba. In 2020, 6lack has appeared on tracks with Gallant, K Camp, and Deante Hitchcock, as well as releasing “ATL Freestyle” to keep his buzz simmering as he prepares to release his third full-length LP.

Stay tuned for more info on 6lack’s upcoming birthday EP.

