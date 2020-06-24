6lack Details His Life Changes On His Soulful New Single, ‘Float’

6lack’s new EP, 6 Pc Hot, is on the way and he’s released the first taste test in the form of “Float,” a mellow banger that finds the Atlanta vocalist reflecting on the changes in his life since he went from being a relative unknown on Free 6lack to a burgeoning superstar in 2019.

“Money change, but I stayed the same though,” he croons on the hook. “Been on a wave, one that didn’t fade, no.” It’s certainly an accurate statement to make. In 2017, he was cosigned by The Weeknd after breaking out with the 2016 album Free 6lack, which recounted his struggles with his first record deal and its effect on his life and relationships. After that, though, fans quickly began to take note of his new, clean-cut look and cool dedication to his craft on East Atlanta Love Letter. Over the next year, 6lack featured on some of the biggest hits of R&B and hip-hop, including “OTW” with Khalid and Ty Dolla Sign, “Waves” with Normani, “RPG” with Kehlani, and “Sweet Insomnia” with Gallant.

That growing resume has been paired with some out-of-the-box, extra-mile promotional tactics such as 600 Degrees, the hot sauce brand he started to help promote 6 Pc Hot, as well as his tendency to stoke the debate around how to pronounce his name. With “ATL Freestyle” teasing another new album after the EP, which is his birthday gift from himself to his fans, he’s doing way more than staying afloat — he’s rising to the top, where he has the potential to stay for a while.

Listen to “Float” above.

6 Pc Hot EP is coming soon. Check 6lackbox.com