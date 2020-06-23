After announcing that he would be releasing a new EP for his birthday and collecting fans’ addresses, Atlanta crooner 6lack revealed that the EP, titled 6 Pc Hot, will also come with a bottle of his own hot sauce for fans who signed up on his cleverly-designed 6lackbox website. 6lackbox also received an update with links leading to social justice resources, voter registration, and a guide to “Black-owned” businesses. There’s also a password-protected “folder” of info on his upcoming third album.

6lack’s announcement comes after he again stoked the popular online debate about the pronunciation of his name, but rather than simply focus on promoting his latest project, the rapper/singer pointed the focus to supporting Black people at a time the national conversation has centered on ways to disrupt America’s culture of racism and anti-Blackness. At the end of May, 6lack penned an open letter to fans addressing the fraught climate on his social media and while he could have stopped there, he remained committed to pushing toward true change.

His dedication to going the extra mile even extends to more lighthearted subjects as well, though, as evidenced by his starting a hot sauce brand, 600 Degrees, to go with the theme of his new EP. 6lack will also make an appearance on Spillage Village‘s upcoming group album, so he’s remaining pretty busy this year.

Check out 6lackbox.com for more info.