Normani And 6lack Dive Into The Stars In Their Dreamy ‘Waves’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After “Waves” dropped quietly last November, Normani and 6lack‘s dreamy R&B slow jam hasn’t gotten as much attention as it deserves. The song hasn’t hit the Billboard Hot 100 or Top 40 yet, and so far has not gotten as much radio play as Normani’s other singles, “Love Lies” and “Dancing With A Stranger.” But the stunning new video for “Waves” is about to change all that. The high concept and even higher production values are an immediate call to attention. Normani is one of the biggest pop stars on the rise, and the epic video for “Waves” matches her star power.

The video is a surreal, intergalactic dream, with Normani showing off her best pop star choreo in the celestial setting. She’s a phenomenal dancer, leading a group of matching backup dancers through alternately fluid and glitching moves. She’s got charisma for days, and you can’t help but watch every move she makes with awe.

Normani is a perfectionist when it comes to this song. “It was one of the first records that I recorded,” Normani said of “Waves.” “My favorite part as an artist is just seeing how many different phases a record can go through before actually being done.” Her hard work has paid off — “Waves” has some of the most stunning visuals of the year so far.

Normani will open for Ariana Grande on the Sweetener World Tour, and her debut solo record is expected sometime in 2019. Check out the video for “Waves” above.