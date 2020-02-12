Gallant and 6lack’s ‘Sweet Insomnia’ Video Finds The Beauty In Sleep Deprivation

Last year was filled with releases for R&B singer Gallant. These include the plethora of singles that eventually led to the release of his album, Sweet Insomnia. Adding on the videos Gallant has delivered from the 2019 album including one for “Sharpest Edges,” the R&B singer recruits 6lack for his first visual of the new year.

Bringing the East Atlanta-bred rapper along for the ride, Gallant unveils a new visual for “Sweet Insomnia.” The title track for his 2019 album, the song captures both artists’ readiness to settle down, expressing a love strong enough to “make it hard to sleep alone” as Gallant croons on the track’s chorus.

In the video, the theme of sleep deprivation due to a passionate love continues as Gallant and 6lack deliver their blend of bittersweet lyrics over the stimulating melody. Backed by retro lighting, the artistic video, directed by Cameron Dean, sees Gallant and 6lack staring into the camera with blank dazes as their minds continue to free float through the land of insomnia.

The video also comes as Gallant is readying his eleven-stop Sweet Insomnia Tour that will see an appearance from the female-duo VanJess on the west coast leg and Ro James on the east coast leg.

Watch Gallant and 6lack’s “Sweet Insomnia” video above. Below, find Gallant’s Sweet Insomnia tour dates.

02/15 — The Roxy Theatre @ West Hollywood, CA*

02/16 — The Roxy Theatre @ West Hollywood, CA*

02/19 — Great American Music Hall @ San Francisco, CA*

02/20 — The New Parish @ Oakland, CA*

03/12 — Mod Club @ Toronto, ON^

03/13 — L’Astral @ Montreal, QC^

03/15 — Music Hall of Williamsburg @ Brooklyn, NY^

03/16 — Music Hall of Williamsburg @ Brooklyn, NY^

03/18 — Paradise Rock Club @ Boston, MA^

03/19 — Theatre of Living Arts @ Philadelphia, PA^

03/20 — The Fillmore @ Silver Spring, MD^

*VanJess

^Ro James

Sweet Insomnia is out now via Genius/Warner. Get it here.

Gallant is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.