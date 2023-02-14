Shakira isn’t going to let her ex have the last word. Last month, she kicked off the new year with her scathing “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” collaborative single, with Argentine DJ Bizarrap. Now, in a special Valentine’s Day TikTok post, she has another message for Gerard Pique, her former partner of 12 years.

In the clip, she is seen sweeping her floor, while wearing a black shirt and pants, with matching heels. She lip-syncs to SZA’s “Kill Bill,” which has become a viral hit on the video-sharing platform.

The video is set to the song’s chorus, which contains the lyrics, “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone.”

Shakira hasn’t spoken much about the split with Pique in recent months, however, she did open up about the breakup in an interview with Elle back in September. She revealed that being around friends and family has helped her heal through the heartbreak.

“I think that even when you feel like you’re falling down an abyss and there’s no end to that abyss, there’s always a certain safety net at the bottom. And that safety net is formed by family and friends. And if you’ve done things right, you will find that helping hand. And friendship, they say, is the purest form of love, and maybe the most long-lasting one.”

Shakira shares a new TikTok with SZA's ‘Kill Bill.’ pic.twitter.com/OEGtvuFVl0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2023

You can check out the clip above.