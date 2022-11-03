A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie pushed his Me Vs. Myself album release to December to avoid stacking up against Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, but A Boogie’s competitive spirit is alive and well in “Ballin,” his vibey new single that first debuted yesterday in NBA 2K23 and officially released today (November 3).

Check out my new song Ballin now on @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/9ynOo6jxCk — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) November 2, 2022

.@ArtistHBTL's new song "Ballin" just dropped in game before IRL Show us your drip, a green, and your fav hoodie using his new song on TikTok: https://t.co/eljgsj4wMq pic.twitter.com/oFyLowx1iO — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) November 2, 2022

“I’m a gamer. I spend way too much time playing 2K, it’s my favorite game,” A Boogie said in a press statement. “With this single, I wanted to give my fans a chance to first hear ‘Ballin’ in NBA2K. To be featured on the soundtrack for this season is big for me. I hope my fans enjoy it and all the gamers out there who play NBA2K everyday like me also enjoy listening to the song in the game.”

A Boogie’s flow is as buttery as a Steph Curry jump shot. And, of course, the track features a Curry name-drop in the first verse: “Got my hoodie on like / Melo in the garden / Got my money up / I’m ballin’ like LeBron son / They want me to lose my breath / So I got to watch my step / Two 30s on my hip / I call ’em Steph and Seth.”

“Ballin” follows fellow Me Vs. Myself singles “Take Shots” featuring Tory Lanez and “BRO (Better Ride Out)” featuring Roddy Ricch.

Watch the visualizer above.

