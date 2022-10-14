Pink Sweat$ has teamed up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a steamy new collaboration. On “Lay Up N Chill,” Pink looks forward to an evening in with his wife, enjoying wine, connecting intimately, and reminding each other why they fell in love.

“I just wanna lay up and chill / Sippin’ on that Rosé, really get you in your feels / I just wanna stay up all night /Starin’ in your eyes, take a deep dive in your mind,” sings Pink on the song’s chorus, over a hypnotic drum loop.

A Boogie turns up the heat on his verse, as he rap-sings, “You’ve been havin’ problems tryna trust / It was 6 p.m. in Hermès / She like, ‘Why you even thinkin’ about sex right now?’ / Are you out of your mind? / Look at my life, look where I’m at right now.”

Last December, A Boogie spoke with Billboard, saying he wants to master all sorts of genres, from hip-hop, to pop, to R&B.

“I just want everybody to know that I can do anything,” he said. “Before I was just aiming at things one at a time when it comes to the genres, but now, it’s to a point where anything you throw me on, I’ma body that sh*t. I’m bodying anything you throw at me.

Check out “Lay Up N Chill” above.

